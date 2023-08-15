NWS: EF-1 tornado impacted Avery County overnight

The storm had estimated winds of 105 mph, according to the NWS.
Tree damage was seen along several roads in the county, officials said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AVERY, N.C. (WBTV) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado impacted a portion of Avery County early Tuesday morning.

The storm had estimated winds of 105 mph, according to the NWS. It tracked through the Flat Springs community in northern Avery County shortly after 12 a.m.

Tree damage was seen along several roads in the county, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

