Officers investigate after student makes threat against Laurens Middle School

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers worked with Laurens District 55 staff Tuesday to investigate a threat made against Laurens Middle School.

Officers said they began investigating after someone reported that a student reportedly made a verbal threat against the school.

According to officers, they worked with district officials and determined that the threat was not credible. They added that it appears that the student made the threat while getting angry at another student and will be help accountable for the situation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.