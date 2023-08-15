Police: Woman sent inmate video of her sexually abusing child

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said a woman is facing charges after she sexually abused a child and recorded it on her cell phone.

According to arrest warrants, in May 2023, 24-year-old Abbygale El-Dier manufactured child pornography that showed her performing a sex act on a victim who was younger than 11 years old.

Investigators recovered the video and photos on her phone after the execution of a search warrant.

A joint investigation with the South Carolina Department of Corrections Office of Inspector General determined El-Dier was disseminating the material to an incarcerated inmate, according to officials. The inmate has not yet been identified, but police said charges are forthcoming.

El-Dier is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

She is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

