Travelers Rest Police Department offers virtual ride-alongs to connect with community

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina)- Have you ever wondered what a day in the life of a police officer looks like? Henry Blake is a community officer for the travelers rest police department.

“being able to interact with them on a good level helps generate partnerships in the end, Blake said. “Because when they do have something happen in their neighborhood and we’re able to go out, we’ve already established a rapport, and they’re more able to help us they’re more understanding of us, and they know why we’re there to do what we do.”

“what we’re doing right now is riding through one of the new establishments called pine stone,” Blake said. “Where we patrol, extra patrol so we make sure we don’t see anyone out that may or may not belong.”

As part of his daily routine, officer blake patrols neighborhoods, checks in on business owners, and takes time to get to know the people he serves.

“I go to different establishments to say hello, see how they’re doing, and they love the fact that an officer is coming in to check on them periodically and make that connection, so this has been great.”

“he checks in on us at least once or twice a week, and just seeing him walk by makes me feel super safe and secure.”

In an extra effort to connect with those in Travelers Rest, the department will soon offer virtual ride-alongs.

Through virtual ride-alongs, you’re also able to ask questions and get safety tips about what to do in situations like this.

“Okay, here’s your credentials back, so like I said, the reason I made contact with you was because of your tag. The court date for your citation is 9-23-23, which is next month.”

Helping you feel safe in your community.

