Travelers Rest Police Department offers virtual ride-alongs to connect with community

By Anna Arinder
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina)- Have you ever wondered what a day in the life of a police officer looks like? Henry Blake is a community officer for the travelers rest police department.

“being able to interact with them on a good level helps generate partnerships in the end, Blake said. “Because when they do have something happen in their neighborhood and we’re able to go out, we’ve already established a rapport, and they’re more able to help us they’re more understanding of us, and they know why we’re there to do what we do.”

“what we’re doing right now is riding through one of the new establishments called pine stone,” Blake said. “Where we patrol, extra patrol so we make sure we don’t see anyone out that may or may not belong.”

As part of his daily routine, officer blake patrols neighborhoods, checks in on business owners, and takes time to get to know the people he serves.

“I go to different establishments to say hello, see how they’re doing, and they love the fact that an officer is coming in to check on them periodically and make that connection, so this has been great.”

“he checks in on us at least once or twice a week, and just seeing him walk by makes me feel super safe and secure.”

In an extra effort to connect with those in Travelers Rest, the department will soon offer virtual ride-alongs.

Through virtual ride-alongs, you’re also able to ask questions and get safety tips about what to do in situations like this.

“Okay, here’s your credentials back, so like I said, the reason I made contact with you was because of your tag. The court date for your citation is 9-23-23, which is next month.”

Helping you feel safe in your community.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
Officials said Jacob Dwayne Hall was indicted in August 2023 on murder charges after Phillip...
Man charged with murder after missing man’s remains found on property, deputies say
Argument leads to deadly stabbing in Spartanburg
Argument leads to deadly stabbing in Spartanburg, officers say
Travius Corve Williams
Man arrested after 150 pounds of drugs found at house, deputies say
School bus involved in head-on collision in Oconee County.
School bus involved in head-on crash in Oconee Co., officials say

Latest News

Tornado
Tornado touches down in Yancey County, National Weather Service confirms
Cory Fleming was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 46 months, nearly four years in prison....
Ex-lawyer Cory Fleming sentenced to prison, restitution following guilty plea
Greenville Starbucks Petition
Greenville Starbucks Petition
Heat Index
Heat Index