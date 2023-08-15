Upstate restaurant hold fundraiser in honor of fallen Easley officer Matthew Hare

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Merrell’s Pizza of Easley held a fundraiser Monday night to raise money for the Easley Police Department in honor of fallen officer Matthew Hare.

During the fundraiser, the restaurant donated %10 of its proceeds to the Easley Police Department on behalf of Hare. They also sold t-shirts honoring Hare, which they shared photos of on social media.

Hare passed away earlier this month trying to get a woman threatening self-harm off the railroad tracks in Easley.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.