Upstate skating rink to close its doors

The skate night is open to all ages and levels of experience.
The skate night is open to all ages and levels of experience.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Skateland of Gaffney announced the decision to close its doors.

The skating rink said in a Facebook post that an offer was made to buy the property a couple of years ago and it was turned down without hesitation. However, a few months ago, another offer was made.

Upon consultation with family and friends, the offer has been accepted, according to the skating rink.

“Sadly the kids today, the parents today and even the outlook on the world today is much different than 18 years ago,” the post said. “The uncontrollable behavior of kids, the lack of responsibility parents take for their children’s actions and just pure ungratefulness for anything is incomprehensible.”

