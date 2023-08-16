22-year-old man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Hayden Cartee
Hayden Cartee(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s (SCAG) Office said a 22-year-old man was arrested connected a sexual exploitation of minors case.

According to the office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hayden Drake Cartee.

Cartee was arrested on August 14, 2023, and charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count. Officials said he possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators said they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Cartee.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
The skate night is open to all ages and levels of experience.
Upstate skating rink to close its doors
Travius Corve Williams
Man arrested after 150 pounds of drugs found at house, deputies say
Marcus Antonio Hutchins (left) and Michelle Lorraine Holmes (right)
2 former DSS case managers facing charges after abandoning teen at gas station
Authorities arrested more than 50 people in a drug trafficking investigation in South Carolina.
Dozens plead guilty in ‘Prison Empire’ drug trafficking scheme

Latest News

generic crash
Troopers investigating after crash in Greenville Co. kills one person
Motorcycle crash
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Co.
Democratic candidate for president Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will be in the Lowcountry Wednesday...
Democratic candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. hosting Charleston town hall
Joel Ajqui Cristobal
Man facing felony DUI charges after crash involving bus injures 17, troopers say