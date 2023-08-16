22-year-old man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s (SCAG) Office said a 22-year-old man was arrested connected a sexual exploitation of minors case.

According to the office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hayden Drake Cartee.

Cartee was arrested on August 14, 2023, and charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count. Officials said he possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators said they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Cartee.

