3 Anderson Co. schools to dismiss early due to power outage

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A power outage in Powdersville impacting traffic lights, two thousand customers and three schools in Anderson School District One.

According to Duke Energy, a large tree fell on a power line creating the outage.

District officials said Concrete Primary School, Powdersville Middle School, and Powdersville Elementary School have all been affected.

Crews are working to reroute electric service to the schools, however, due to them potentially not being able to complete the work in time, Anderson One said it will dismiss Concrete Primary and Powdersville Elementary at 12 p.m. and Powdersville Middle will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Bus routes will run early for these schools.

Powdersville High School will not be dismissed as they are on a separate power grid.

Stay tuned for any further updates.

MORE NEWS: Upstate man credits act of kindness with saving his life

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.