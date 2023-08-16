3 Anderson Co. schools to dismiss early due to power outage

A power outage in Powdersville impacting traffic lights, two thousand customers and three schools in Anderson School District One.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A power outage in Powdersville impacting traffic lights, two thousand customers and three schools in Anderson School District One.

According to Duke Energy, a large tree fell on a power line creating the outage.

District officials said Concrete Primary School, Powdersville Middle School, and Powdersville Elementary School have all been affected.

Crews are working to reroute electric service to the schools, however, due to them potentially not being able to complete the work in time, Anderson One said it will dismiss Concrete Primary and Powdersville Elementary at 12 p.m. and Powdersville Middle will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Bus routes will run early for these schools.

Powdersville High School will not be dismissed as they are on a separate power grid.

Stay tuned for any further updates.

MORE NEWS: Upstate man credits act of kindness with saving his life

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
The skate night is open to all ages and levels of experience.
Upstate skating rink to close its doors
Travius Corve Williams
Man arrested after 150 pounds of drugs found at house, deputies say
Marcus Antonio Hutchins (left) and Michelle Lorraine Holmes (right)
2 former DSS case managers facing charges after abandoning teen at gas station
Authorities arrested more than 50 people in a drug trafficking investigation in South Carolina.
Dozens plead guilty in ‘Prison Empire’ drug trafficking scheme

Latest News

Upstate man credits act of kindness with saving his life
Upstate man credits act of kindness with saving his life
3 Anderson Co. schools to dismiss early due to power outage
3 Anderson Co. schools to dismiss early due to power outage
Lawyer Lori: Man with 6 wives on trial after 4 die
Lawyer Lori: Man with 6 wives on trial after 4 die
Brian Smith (center) credits his wife Julie (right) and Brothers United for Change with turning...
Upstate man credits act of kindness with saving his life