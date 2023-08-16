5 arrested more than a month after apartment shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested five men more than a month after a shooting that left one man seriously injured.
According to police, officers were called to Maple Crest Apartments on July 5 in reference to a shooting.
Officers arrested all five men on Tuesday, August 15, and seized a Glock 23 pistol (9mm) which was reported stolen from Spartanburg County, Glock 19 pistol (9mm) which was reported stolen from Florida and Taurus G2C pistol (9mm).
18-year-old Maurice Montrell Harris Jr. was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI
- Carrying a concealed gun
Harris Jr was also served warrants: Discharge a firearm into occupied property x2, discharge a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear, discharge a firearm within city limits, carrying a concealed gun and injury to real property x2.
He is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $750,000 secured bond.
20-year-old Kuron Christopher Grant was served a warrant for aid 7 abet discharge a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear and charged with carrying a concealed gun.
He is being held at the Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond.
21-year-old Dalarion Gemarcus Searles was served a warrant for discharge a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear, discharge a firearm within city limits and carrying a concealed gun.
He is being held at the Detention Center on a $55,000 secured bond.
29-year-old Tarrell Maurcus Harris was served a warrant for aid & abet discharge a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear and parole violation. He is charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
He is being held without bond due to violating parole conditions related to a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
25-year-old Tyquan Jahlil Ward was served a warrant for aid & abet discharge a firearm into occupied property x2, aid & abet discharge a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear and carrying a concealed gun. He was also charged with felony flee to elude arrest w/MW, reckless driving, DWLR and failure to maintain lane control.
He is being held under a $160,000 secured bond
