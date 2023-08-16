5 arrested more than a month after apartment shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested five men more than a month after a shooting that left one man seriously injured.

According to police, officers were called to Maple Crest Apartments on July 5 in reference to a shooting.

Officers arrested all five men on Tuesday, August 15, and seized a Glock 23 pistol (9mm) which was reported stolen from Spartanburg County, Glock 19 pistol (9mm) which was reported stolen from Florida and Taurus G2C pistol (9mm).

Police seize guns after arresting five men following July shooting at apartment complex. (Asheville Police Department)

18-year-old Maurice Montrell Harris Jr. was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule VI

Carrying a concealed gun

Harris Jr was also served warrants: Discharge a firearm into occupied property x2, discharge a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear, discharge a firearm within city limits, carrying a concealed gun and injury to real property x2.

He is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $750,000 secured bond.

20-year-old Kuron Christopher Grant was served a warrant for aid 7 abet discharge a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear and charged with carrying a concealed gun.

He is being held at the Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond.

21-year-old Dalarion Gemarcus Searles was served a warrant for discharge a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear, discharge a firearm within city limits and carrying a concealed gun.

He is being held at the Detention Center on a $55,000 secured bond.

29-year-old Tarrell Maurcus Harris was served a warrant for aid & abet discharge a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear and parole violation. He is charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

He is being held without bond due to violating parole conditions related to a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

25-year-old Tyquan Jahlil Ward was served a warrant for aid & abet discharge a firearm into occupied property x2, aid & abet discharge a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear and carrying a concealed gun. He was also charged with felony flee to elude arrest w/MW, reckless driving, DWLR and failure to maintain lane control.

He is being held under a $160,000 secured bond

