66-year-old charged after allegedly trying to kidnap young girl in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sherriff’s Office announced that a suspect was charged earlier today after allegedly trying to kidnap a young girl from her mother.

Deputies said the incident happened just after 7:00 a.m. near Lily Street and White Horse Road as the mother was walking her children to school.

According to deputies, they were told that the suspect, 66-year-old Robert Mistretta, went up to the family, grabbed the girl and tried to pull her away from her mother. However, the mother held onto the girl and get away from Mistretta without any injuries.

Deputies searched the area and found Mistretta on Burdine Drive. They added that Mistretta had the child’s student ID with him, which he tore off while trying to pull her away.

Mistretta was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping and petit larceny.

