Ceremony to honor South Carolina sailors killed during Pearl Harbor attack

Miniature American flags adorn
Miniature American flags adorn(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Semper Fi Barn announced that they are hosting a remembrance ceremony this month to honor the nine sailors from South Carolina that died during the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941.

Officials said the remains of these soldiers were recently identified through “Operation 85,″ which is working to identify the 85 U.S.S. Arizona crew members whose graves were marked as unknown at the National Memorial Cemetary of the Pacific in Honolulu.

According to officials, the following sailors will be honored during the event.

  • S1C Henry Lloyd Lee, Conway, SC
  • CM3C Wayne Alman Lewis, Arcadia
  • SC S2C John Morgan Meares, Greenville
  • SC S1C Douglas Carlton Moore, Anderson, SC
  • SF3C James Carlton Moore, Anderson, SC
  • FC2C James Garland Nations, Pickens, SC
  • S1C Broadus Franklin West, Simpsonville, SC
  • S1C Vernon Russell White, Spartanburg, SC
  • RM3C Jack Herman Williams, Columbia, SC

Officials stated that Congressman Jeff Duncan will be at the event to deliver remarks.

The event is open to the public and will last for around 15 to 20 minutes. The event is happening at the Semper Fi Barn, located at 314 Smith Memorial Highway, Central, SC, and will take place on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 11:30 p.m

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
The skate night is open to all ages and levels of experience.
Upstate skating rink to close its doors
Travius Corve Williams
Man arrested after 150 pounds of drugs found at house, deputies say
Marcus Antonio Hutchins (left) and Michelle Lorraine Holmes (right)
2 former DSS case managers facing charges after abandoning teen at gas station
Authorities arrested more than 50 people in a drug trafficking investigation in South Carolina.
Dozens plead guilty in ‘Prison Empire’ drug trafficking scheme

Latest News

Callis J. Anderson Jr.
Contractor stole ‘hopes and dreams’ of Upstate town, mayor says
generic crash
Road shut down after dump truck overturns near schools in Spartanburg County
Sonia Nuta
GA woman arrested after over $10K worth of items stolen from Ulta in Oconee Co.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster discusses rampant use of illegal cellphones in prisons.
Officials renew calls for crackdown on ‘most dangerous weapon inside prison walls’