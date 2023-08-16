Ceremony to honor South Carolina sailors killed during Pearl Harbor attack

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Semper Fi Barn announced that they are hosting a remembrance ceremony this month to honor the nine sailors from South Carolina that died during the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941.

Officials said the remains of these soldiers were recently identified through “Operation 85,″ which is working to identify the 85 U.S.S. Arizona crew members whose graves were marked as unknown at the National Memorial Cemetary of the Pacific in Honolulu.

According to officials, the following sailors will be honored during the event.

S1C Henry Lloyd Lee, Conway, SC

CM3C Wayne Alman Lewis, Arcadia

SC S2C John Morgan Meares, Greenville

SC S1C Douglas Carlton Moore, Anderson, SC

SF3C James Carlton Moore, Anderson, SC

FC2C James Garland Nations, Pickens, SC

S1C Broadus Franklin West, Simpsonville, SC

S1C Vernon Russell White, Spartanburg, SC

RM3C Jack Herman Williams, Columbia, SC

Officials stated that Congressman Jeff Duncan will be at the event to deliver remarks.

The event is open to the public and will last for around 15 to 20 minutes. The event is happening at the Semper Fi Barn, located at 314 Smith Memorial Highway, Central, SC, and will take place on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 11:30 p.m

