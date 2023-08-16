Clemson Hall of Fame football player Gary Barnes passes

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Athletics announced the passing of football hall of famer Gary Barnes. He was 83.

Barnes passed away at his home at the Clemson Downs neighborhood in Clemson Tuesday afternoon after a long battle against Parkinson’s disease, according to Clemson Athletics.

The department said Barnes, born in Alabama, was a starting receiver and running back for Frank Howard’s Clemson Tigers between 1959 through 1961. In 1959, he started all 11 games and had nine receptions for 214 yards and three scores as a sophomore.

Barnes finished his Clemson career with 39 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns. The department said his 18.4 yards per reception ranks fourth best in Clemson history. He ranked in the top 10 in the ACC in total receiving yards all three years he played for the Tigers.

After his senior season, Barnes was a third-round draft choice, the 41st pick of the 1962 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He spent his rookie season with Vince Lombardi’s Packers as a reserve wide receiver and earned an NFL World Championship ring when the Packers beat the New York Giants in the NFL Championship Game.

According to the department, Barnes also played for the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears before becoming the first player signed by the expansion Atlanta Falcons in 1965, the year before the franchise began playing games

Following his playing career, Barnes worked for Chevron then in the textile industry. In 1986, he became a municipal judge in Clemson, a position he held for 30 years.

Barnes was inducted into the Clemson Hall of Fame in 2002 and into the state of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005.

