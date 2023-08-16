Contractor stole ‘hopes and dreams’ of Upstate town, mayor says

Callis J. Anderson Jr.
Callis J. Anderson Jr.(Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said the town of Pacolet was robbed of plans to transform an old mill into a senior center by a fraudulent contractor.

In 2014, town officials began working on plans to turn a building gifted by Milliken into an activity center for senior citizens with a commercial kitchen so they could cook healthy meals. They secured funding for the project and hired Callis J. Anderson Jr. to oversee the largest part of the development.

Anderson stole money from the project and embezzled part of a loan for the town, but never completed the construction. It left Pacolet in debt - and without a senior center.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Anderson’s company received more than half a million dollars between 2016 and 2017 for the project.

The attorney general called it “one of the largest frauds against a small town in South Carolina in years.”

Anderson, 68, pleaded guilty to breach of trust, obtaining money under false pretenses and embezzlement. He was ordered to pay the town $115,000 in restitution. Under the plea agreement, he is avoiding prison time and his sentence was suspended to five years of probation.

“Today was a great day,” said Pacolet Mayor Ned Camby. “The man who stole the town of Pacolet’s hopes and dreams of a beautiful, welcoming, and special place for all its citizens, but especially its senior citizens, to get together and play, eat, and socialize, has been held accountable for what he did to our town.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
The skate night is open to all ages and levels of experience.
Upstate skating rink to close its doors
Travius Corve Williams
Man arrested after 150 pounds of drugs found at house, deputies say
Marcus Antonio Hutchins (left) and Michelle Lorraine Holmes (right)
2 former DSS case managers facing charges after abandoning teen at gas station
Authorities arrested more than 50 people in a drug trafficking investigation in South Carolina.
Dozens plead guilty in ‘Prison Empire’ drug trafficking scheme

Latest News

generic crash
Road shut down after dump truck overturns near schools in Spartanburg County
Miniature American flags adorn
Ceremony to honor South Carolina sailors killed during Pearl Harbor attack
Sonia Nuta
GA woman arrested after over $10K worth of items stolen from Ulta in Oconee Co.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster discusses rampant use of illegal cellphones in prisons.
Officials renew calls for crackdown on ‘most dangerous weapon inside prison walls’