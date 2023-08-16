Contractor stole ‘hopes and dreams’ of Upstate town, mayor says

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said the town of Pacolet was robbed of plans to transform an old mill into a senior center by a fraudulent contractor.

In 2014, town officials began working on plans to turn a building gifted by Milliken into an activity center for senior citizens with a commercial kitchen so they could cook healthy meals. They secured funding for the project and hired Callis J. Anderson Jr. to oversee the largest part of the development.

Anderson stole money from the project and embezzled part of a loan for the town, but never completed the construction. It left Pacolet in debt - and without a senior center.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Anderson’s company received more than half a million dollars between 2016 and 2017 for the project.

The attorney general called it “one of the largest frauds against a small town in South Carolina in years.”

Anderson, 68, pleaded guilty to breach of trust, obtaining money under false pretenses and embezzlement. He was ordered to pay the town $115,000 in restitution. Under the plea agreement, he is avoiding prison time and his sentence was suspended to five years of probation.

“Today was a great day,” said Pacolet Mayor Ned Camby. “The man who stole the town of Pacolet’s hopes and dreams of a beautiful, welcoming, and special place for all its citizens, but especially its senior citizens, to get together and play, eat, and socialize, has been held accountable for what he did to our town.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.