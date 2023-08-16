County approves tax break for affordable housing project, considering controversial Woven project next

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville county leaders held their first full-council meeting inside the new county square Tuesday night. It was a full agenda with a focus on two housing projects and a county policy that’s supposed to create more affordability. One of those projects is familiar, and continues to stir controversy.

“Really excited that we’re seeing the momentum and the affordable housing policies being used,” said Greenville County Councilman Chris Harrison, District 21.

The policy was approved last Fall. It pushes developers to offer affordable and workforce units—in exchange for a tax break. Tuesday, council approved the first project using the policy and considered another project.

“They’re both different but they also hit the spirit and intent of the policy that we put in place,” he said,

Harrison says there are at least 5 or 6 other projects coming up soon. The approved tax break is for a project on Gordon street. The site will be the headquarters for Safe Harbor—a non-profit serving domestic violence victims. It will include more than 100 affordable and workforce units. Soon, the council will vote on a tax break for Woven. A West Greenville mixed-use apartment development.

“Everyone realizes and knows someone who needs affordable housing,” said Developer Brian Schick.

Despite more than 6 months of consistent pushback from residents, Woven was approved in January after a tight city council vote. Shick hopes to use the county’s policy to offer 44 affordable units out of the 214.

“I think you may hear some opposition to this,” he told leaders.

And he was right, there was push back.

“They can afford to throw in some affordable units without a tax abatement,” said Margaret Maggetti, a West Greenville resident.

The project offers mostly units between 40% to 80% AMI. The majority of those would be considered workforce housing, for people who make around $45,000 a year or more. Neighbors argue it doesn’t fill West Greenville’s needs because it’s not affordable-enough.

“The people who scrambled to make rent and the decreasing number of genuinely affordable homes there, could never afford to live in an ‘affordable’ unit in this Woven project,” said Maggetti as the audience applauded her.

Council did not vote on the Woven project tax break yet, they must first hold a public hearing.

