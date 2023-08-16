Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old last seen in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Anthony Jenkins, a missing 15-year-old last seen this morning.

Deputies said Jenkins was last seen being dropped off at Laurens High School.

Anyone with information regarding Jenkins is asked to contact Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523.

