Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old last seen in Laurens County

Anthony Jenkins
Anthony Jenkins(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Anthony Jenkins, a missing 15-year-old last seen this morning.

Deputies said Jenkins was last seen being dropped off at Laurens High School.

Anyone with information regarding Jenkins is asked to contact Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
Travius Corve Williams
Man arrested after 150 pounds of drugs found at house, deputies say
Officials said Jacob Dwayne Hall was indicted in August 2023 on murder charges after Phillip...
Man charged with murder after missing man’s remains found on property, deputies say
Argument leads to deadly stabbing in Spartanburg
Argument leads to deadly stabbing in Spartanburg, officers say
SWAD
Popular restaurant forced to shut down after nearly 30 years

Latest News

County approves tax break for affordable housing project, considering controversial Woven...
County approves tax break for affordable housing project, considering controversial Woven project next
County approves tax break for affordable housing project, considering controversial Woven...
County approves tax break for affordable housing project, considering controversial Woven project next
generic crash
Man dies days after crash in Spartanburg County, Coroner confirms
Tornado
Tornado touches down in Yancey County, National Weather Service confirms