GA woman arrested after over $10K worth of items stolen from Ulta in Oconee Co.

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Georgia woman was arrested following a shoplifting investigation where over $10,000 worth of items were stolen from Ulta.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were searching for information regarding a shoplifting incident that happened in June after the items were stolen.

Deputies were called to Ulta Beauty located in Hartwell Village near Seneca on June 24, 2023, in reference to a shoplifting incident.

A store employee informed deputies that three women came into the store during the evening hours on Thursday, June 22, and shoplifted items from the store.

Deputies said they arrested 36-year-old Sonia Nuta of Duluth, Georgia, shoplifting charges with a value of over $10,000 on Tuesday.

Base on evidence, deputies were able to issue an arrest warrant for Nuta.

According to the arrest warrant, about $12,000 worth of items were stolen.

She is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.