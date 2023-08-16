Gamecocks soccer excited for rivalry challenge and new season

#12 South Carolina starts season at #25 Clemson
From left to right, senior co-captains Catherine Barry, Camryn Dixon and Hallie Meadows. The...
From left to right, senior co-captains Catherine Barry, Camryn Dixon and Hallie Meadows. The #12 South Carolina women’s soccer team plays #25 Clemson in the first game of the season on Thursday.(Carmine Gemei / WHNS)
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On top of our area’s fans foaming at the mouth for college football, many others are excited about another fall sport starting a few weeks earlier and featuring a rivalry game.

The #12 South Carolina women’s soccer team plays #25 Clemson in the first game of the season on Thursday. Gamecocks Head Coach Shelley Smith spoke about starting the year with a top-25 in-state rivalry.

“You want that challenge right from the start because we face our rival Clemson to start the season,” Smith said. “We want to be ready to go and these players want that challenge. It’s a great opportunity to see what we have and learn from it.”

The team lost All-American defender Jyllissa Harris but added USA Today national high school player of the year Brinley Murphy.

Murphy led her team to back-to-back Tennessee state titles and a 47-game winning streak. She also recorded a school-record 41 goals along with 22 assists while helping her team go 24-0 during her senior season.

Head Coach Shelley Smith was asked if Murphy could contribute as a Gamecocks freshman.

“That’s our hope.” Murphy said, “I think she’s got all the tools, and she’s going to impact the game. “It’s finding how our new players are going to fit in with some of our returning players.”

Those returning players just won an SEC championship. That was the sixth conference title for Coach Smith in her 22 seasons at USC.

Senior forward Catherine Barry, the team’s leading scorer for the last three years, said her senior class has grown from challenges like the pandemic.

“Going through challenges and adversity together is something that, unless you do it as a team, you don’t really learn and grow,” Barry said. “Then when tough times happen, when things go wrong in a season, we’ve been through things before, and we know how to kind of handle it, manage emotions, lean on each other. So I think that’s a positive to come out of some of that struggle, hardship, adversity we’ve faced.”

Fellow senior captains Camryn Dixon and Hallie Meadows had a message for fans thinking about coming to watch the Gamecocks at Stone Stadium.

“Come support, see what we’re about,” Meadows said. “Women’s sports, they’re growing, and we’re here to show you why. Please, it’s fun.”

“Yea, and it’s just a two-minute walk, and we’re one of the first sports to kick off,” Dixon added. “If you don’t know much about soccer or you’re a big soccer fan, come and watch. It’s fun. Good atmosphere.”

The first home game for the #12 Gamecocks in that atmosphere will be Sunday afternoon hosting Jacksonville.

But before that, they have the big-time matchup with their rival, #25 Clemson, that starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Clemson.

