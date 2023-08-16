Road shut down after dump truck overturns near schools in Spartanburg County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Poplar Springs Fire Department announced that Shoals Road near Commodore Drive is shut down after a dump truck rolled over this afternoon.

Officials said crews responded to the scene along with the Hazmat team following the crash.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the crash or the people involved. We will update this story as officials give new information.

Spartanburg School District 5 said the crash is impacting traffic for two nearby schools, Florence Chapel Middle School and Barry Shoals Intermediate. Parents picking up kids are asked to use the River Falls Entrance to get to the schools.

