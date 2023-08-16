Man dies after motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Co.

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following a crash that happened Tuesday night.

According to the coroner, the crash occurred on Battleground Road near Carson Drive.

The coroner said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but pronounced dead on Wednesday, August 16.

The coroner identified the victim as 64-year-old Ricky Lee Cromer.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
The skate night is open to all ages and levels of experience.
Upstate skating rink to close its doors
Travius Corve Williams
Man arrested after 150 pounds of drugs found at house, deputies say
Marcus Antonio Hutchins (left) and Michelle Lorraine Holmes (right)
2 former DSS case managers facing charges after abandoning teen at gas station
Authorities arrested more than 50 people in a drug trafficking investigation in South Carolina.
Dozens plead guilty in ‘Prison Empire’ drug trafficking scheme

Latest News

generic crash
Troopers investigating after crash in Greenville Co. kills one person
Hayden Cartee
22-year-old man arrested on child sexual abuse charges
Democratic candidate for president Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will be in the Lowcountry Wednesday...
Democratic candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. hosting Charleston town hall
Joel Ajqui Cristobal
Man facing felony DUI charges after crash involving bus injures 17, troopers say