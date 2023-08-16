Man dies after motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Co.

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following a crash that happened Tuesday night.

According to the coroner, the crash occurred on Battleground Road near Carson Drive.

The coroner said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but pronounced dead on Wednesday, August 16.

The coroner identified the victim as 64-year-old Ricky Lee Cromer.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.