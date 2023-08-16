Man dies days after crash in Spartanburg County, Coroner confirms

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that a man recently passed away days after a crash in Spartanburg County.

Officials said the crash happened along Highway 29 near Shoresbrook Road at around 6:55 a.m. on August 7.

According to officials, the victim was taken to the hospital following the crash but later passed away from his injuries on August 14.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Bernard Stuardo-Soto Berduo.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this crash. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
Travius Corve Williams
Man arrested after 150 pounds of drugs found at house, deputies say
Officials said Jacob Dwayne Hall was indicted in August 2023 on murder charges after Phillip...
Man charged with murder after missing man’s remains found on property, deputies say
Argument leads to deadly stabbing in Spartanburg
Argument leads to deadly stabbing in Spartanburg, officers say
SWAD
Popular restaurant forced to shut down after nearly 30 years

Latest News

Tornado
Tornado touches down in Yancey County, National Weather Service confirms
School Board Special Election
Laurens School District 55 releases unofficial results from elections for vacant board seats
Cory Fleming was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 46 months, nearly four years in prison....
Ex-lawyer Cory Fleming sentenced to prison, restitution following guilty plea
Virtual ride-along
Travelers Rest Police Department offers virtual ride-alongs to connect with community