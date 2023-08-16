Man dies days after crash in Spartanburg County, Coroner confirms

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that a man recently passed away days after a crash in Spartanburg County.

Officials said the crash happened along Highway 29 near Shoresbrook Road at around 6:55 a.m. on August 7.

According to officials, the victim was taken to the hospital following the crash but later passed away from his injuries on August 14.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Bernard Stuardo-Soto Berduo.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this crash. We will update this story as officials release new details.

