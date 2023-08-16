NC man charged with second-degree murder in shooting death, deputies say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Aug. 10, 25-year-old Javorie Ammon Thompson shot Jeruan Spencer in a car while driving down Haywood Road in West Asheville.

Deputies said Thompson was taken into custody on Aug. 16 during a vehicle stop on I-40 and is now being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.

This remains an active investigation by the Sheriff’s Office along with the Asheville Police Department and multiple law enforcement agencies in Eastern NC.

