NC man charged with second-degree murder in shooting death, deputies say

Javorie Ammon Thompson
Javorie Ammon Thompson(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Aug. 10, 25-year-old Javorie Ammon Thompson shot Jeruan Spencer in a car while driving down Haywood Road in West Asheville.

Deputies said Thompson was taken into custody on Aug. 16 during a vehicle stop on I-40 and is now being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.

This remains an active investigation by the Sheriff’s Office along with the Asheville Police Department and multiple law enforcement agencies in Eastern NC.

MORE NEWS: SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
The skate night is open to all ages and levels of experience.
Upstate skating rink to close its doors
Travius Corve Williams
Man arrested after 150 pounds of drugs found at house, deputies say
Marcus Antonio Hutchins (left) and Michelle Lorraine Holmes (right)
2 former DSS case managers facing charges after abandoning teen at gas station
Abbygale El-Dier and Jacob Lance
‘Disgusting’ allegations: Woman sexually abused child, sent video to confessed killer

Latest News

Deputies chase down runaway boat
Deputies chase down runaway boat
Raccoon stuck in jar
Raccoon stuck in jar
Florida deputy exposed to fentanyl
Florida deputy exposed to fentanyl
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg County