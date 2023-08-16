Oconee County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘community forum’ on active shooter protection

Do you know what to do if you find yourself in an active shooter situation? The Oconee County Sheriff's Office held a community forum focused on...
By Zach Prelutsky and Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office hosted a “community forum” Tuesday night to discuss how citizens can stay safe if they encounter an active shooter.

The event took place at the auditorium at Seneca High School and was open to any residents who wanted to participate.

“Active shooting incidents are on the minds of everyone due to several factors, including the various locations where the shootings have occurred and the volume of reported incidents across our country,” says Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. “In 2023, there have been approximately 30 mass shootings across the United States and more than 550 since 2006, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. The number one mission of the Sheriff’s Office is the safety of our citizens. The information that will be presented at this forum may make the difference between the life and death of someone who may be in a location of an active shooting.”

According to Crenshaw, the forum focused on how people can protect themselves during an active shooter incident and what to do following the situation.

Officials also talked about what parents can do to prepare students for the possibility of an active shooter situation. “It will already be chaotic, but anything they can do ahead of time like making sure they have a picture id, understanding that all their contact information is correct so that the process of us reuniting them with their child will be easier.”

