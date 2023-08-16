Officials renew calls for crackdown on ‘most dangerous weapon inside prison walls’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the last month, the South Carolina Department of Corrections has confiscated hundreds of cellphones being used illegally by inmates.

After details about a disturbing case involving contraband cellphones were released on Tuesday, SCDC Director Bryan Stirling reaffirmed that he believes they are the “most dangerous weapon inside prison walls.”

The Simpsonville Police Department said an Upstate woman was arrested after she sexually abused a child, recorded it on video, and sent the footage to an inmate who is serving time for manslaughter. The confessed killer had six illegal phones, officials said.

“We’ve just got to get them out of there,” said Governor Henry McMaster when asked about the issue on Wednesday. “This recent thing with the woman on the outside and the phone on the inside is just one more example of bad things that happen when criminals, convicted criminals who are in jail, have cellphones.”

A spokesperson for SCDC said officials battle illegal cellphone use in prisons on a daily basis.

Also on Tuesday, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced two dozen suspects entered guilty pleas in connection with a drug trafficking scheme that was being orchestrated by inmates. In the investigation dubbed “Prison Empire,” inmates were using contraband cellphones to coordinate drug deals with people in Greenville, Pickens and Anderson Counties.

“We have criminals running violent enterprises, drug rings, even murder-for-hire rings from prison, and it’s like having a secluded place where nobody can come get you,” McMaster said.

Stirling and Attorney General Alan Wilson have petitioned for Congress to pass legislation giving states the authority to jam illegal cellphones in prisons. The FCC won’t allow it, but adopted a ruling in 2021 that allows states to apply for permits to identify and turn off illegal cell signs. South Carolina was the first state to apply.

Using the technology, McMaster said Stirling has found approximately 332 phones in prisons within the last month but it’s “just the tip of the iceberg.”

In January, Wilson said four major drug trafficking cases his office handled in the last several years were organized behind bars. A deadly riot at Lee Correctional in 2018 was orchestrated using contraband phones.

“It’s like having a secret office with double security,” McMaster said. “If they have a cellphone, they can run that organization, commit that crime, get paid money, that money goes to money on the outside into a bank account, it doesn’t even slow them down if they’re into that kind of crime.”

