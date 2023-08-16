Quiet stretch of summer weather ahead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are finally in for a long stretch of some quiet weather. However, the summertime heat ebbs and flows.

First Alert Headlines

Lower humidity the rest of the week

Staying dry into next week

Heating up by Sunday

We are in for a gorgeous stretch of weather. The lower humidity and cooler temps for Wednesday are just the beginning. Highs on Wednesday are in the low to mid 80s with some higher elevations topping out in the 70s. The temperatures overnight into Thursday morning drop into the upper 50s to the mid 60s making for another refreshing morning.

Warm and less humid (Fox Carolina)

The quiet weather sticks around for Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mainly sunny skies prevail into the day giving us another great day to get outside.

Warm and dry (Fox Carolina)

Temperatures climb into the weekend. High are in upper 80s to the low 90s in the Upstate all weekend long with temperatures ticking up just a little a bit for Sunday. In the mountains, its in the mid 80s for Friday and Saturday with the upper 80s for Sunday. Note there’s not a drop of rain in the forecast all weekend long. It’s been a while since we’ve seen this so soak it up!

Warm and dry weekend (Fox Carolina)

As for humidity, it rises again by Sunday. So, enjoy the ‘less humid’ air that we have for now!

Humidity (Humidity)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.