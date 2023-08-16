SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg County

(WILX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist has died following a crash in Spartanburg County Tuesday night.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 7:17 p.m. on Battleground Road near Carter Road in Cowpens. A driver in a car was heading west when they tried to turn left into a private drive and collided with a motorcyclist who was heading east.

Officials said driver of the car was not injured, however, the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they sadly passed away.

At this time, the motorcyclist has not yet been identified.

Stay tuned for further details.

