Suspect faces multiple charges after woman’s body found lying on Spartanburg roadway

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said officers are investigating after officers found a woman’s body lying on a Spartanburg roadway earlier this year.

Officers said they responded to Fairforest Road on January 28, 2023, at around 5:00 a.m., after someone found the victim’s body.

According to officers, they responded to the area and found the victim’s body. They later identified the victim as 27-year-old Shardae Whitehurst.

Shardae Whitehurst (Spartanburg Police Department)

On August 15, officers announced that Tanya Miller was taken into custody and charged with obstructing justice, unauthorized removal of a dead body, giving false information to law enforcement, and desecration/removal of human remains for her involvement in Whitehurst’s death.

According to Miller’s warrants, She allegedly took Whitehurst’s body to North Carolina before returning it to Spartanburg. The warrants also stated that Whitehurst reportedly died in Miller’s house.

Officers stated that Whitehurst was last seen alive being dropped off at her home after leaving her job at Mcdonald’s on January 19.

Officers are still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for Whitehurst’s death. Anyone with information about the situation is asked to call 864-612-0880 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

