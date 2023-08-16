Tornado touches down in Yancey County, National Weather Service confirms

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Yancey County during a series of storms on August 7.

According to the NWS, the tornado happened around 2:48 p.m. and had estimated winds up to 95 miles per hour. They added that the tornado traveled 4.72 miles before weakening.

The NWS stated that tornados in the area are rare, adding that this was only the third tornado confirmed in Yancey County since 1950.

The National Weather Service also confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Avery County on August 15.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

