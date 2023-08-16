Tornado touches down in Yancey County, National Weather Service confirms

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Yancey County during a series of storms on August 7.

According to the NWS, the tornado happened around 2:48 p.m. and had estimated winds up to 95 miles per hour. They added that the tornado traveled 4.72 miles before weakening.

The NWS stated that tornados in the area are rare, adding that this was only the third tornado confirmed in Yancey County since 1950.

Two rare NC mountain tornadoes were confirmed today. One was on 08/07 (Yancey Co), and the other was on 08/15 (Avery Co). The Avery County tornado was only the second official tornado confirmed, while the Yancey County tornado was only the third confirmed since 1950. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/0f4uaQRsUY — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) August 15, 2023

The National Weather Service also confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Avery County on August 15.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.