Troopers investigating after crash in Greenville Co. kills one person

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating following a crash that killed one person on Wednesday.

Troopers said the crash happened along US 25 near McKittrick Road at around 1:50 p.m.

According to troopers, an SUV was traveling along US 25 when it crossed the center line and hit the driver’s side of the victim’s truck. They added that the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with injuries. However, their current condition is unknown.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
The skate night is open to all ages and levels of experience.
Upstate skating rink to close its doors
Travius Corve Williams
Man arrested after 150 pounds of drugs found at house, deputies say
Marcus Antonio Hutchins (left) and Michelle Lorraine Holmes (right)
2 former DSS case managers facing charges after abandoning teen at gas station
Authorities arrested more than 50 people in a drug trafficking investigation in South Carolina.
Dozens plead guilty in ‘Prison Empire’ drug trafficking scheme

Latest News

Hayden Cartee
22-year-old man arrested on child sexual abuse charges
Motorcycle crash
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Co.
Democratic candidate for president Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will be in the Lowcountry Wednesday...
Democratic candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. hosting Charleston town hall
Joel Ajqui Cristobal
Man facing felony DUI charges after crash involving bus injures 17, troopers say