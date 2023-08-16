Troopers investigating after crash in Greenville Co. kills one person

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating following a crash that killed one person on Wednesday.

Troopers said the crash happened along US 25 near McKittrick Road at around 1:50 p.m.

According to troopers, an SUV was traveling along US 25 when it crossed the center line and hit the driver’s side of the victim’s truck. They added that the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with injuries. However, their current condition is unknown.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.