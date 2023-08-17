2-year-old kidnapped in DeKalb County, police say

Police are looking for 2-year-old Josiah Mitchell, who was reportedly kidnapped in DeKalb...
Police are looking for 2-year-old Josiah Mitchell, who was reportedly kidnapped in DeKalb County on Wednesday.(DeKalb Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 2-year-old kidnapped in DeKalb County.

J’Asiah Mitchell was last seen around 11:23 p.m. on Wednesday at Aspen Woods apartments off Flat Shoals Road, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. He was wearing Buzz Lightyear pajamas and is believed to be traveling in a black sedan.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the kidnapping. Police ask anyone who has seen Mitchell to call 911 or the police’s Homicide Assault Unit at (770) 724-7850.

