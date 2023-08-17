7 charged after over $150,000 worth of items stolen from Henderson Co. business

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that seven people were recently charged after over $150,000 worth of items were stolen from a business earlier this year.

Deputies said they began investigating on April 3, 2023, after Cason Builders Supply reported that two former employees of Cason Builders Supply, Jose Huerta and Marcelino Huerta, were reportedly selling items from the business without them knowing.

According to deputies, the value of the stolen items was allegedly around $180,000.

Following the investigation, deputies announced that seven suspects were taken into custody and charged with the following.

Jose Ruben Huerta was charged with over 40 counts of Felony Larceny by Employee and Felony Conspiracy.

Marcelino Huerta was charged with 18 counts of Felony Larceny by Employee and Felony Conspiracy.

Jose Jiminez Rosales, the owner of A&L Landscaping, was charged with six Counts of Aid and Abet Larceny by Employee and Felony Conspiracy.

Hugo Hernandez Castillo, the owner of HH Concrete, was charged with five counts of Aid and Abet Larceny by Employee and Felony Conspiracy.

Jose Salinas Ramirez, the owner of Ramirez Landscaping, was charged with seven counts of Aid and Abet Larceny by Employee and Felony Conspiracy.

Primitivo Mejia-Juarez, the owner of Primo’s Wall Masonry, was charged with ten counts of Aid and Abet Larceny by Employee and Felony Conspiracy.

Julio Cesar Luna Hernandez, the owner of JHCC Construction, was charged with four counts of Aid and Abet Larceny by Employee and Felony Conspiracy.

Deputies stated they are still searching for another suspect, Antonio Moguel-Aguilar, owner of Anthony’s Landscaping, who is wanted for six counts of Aid and Abet Larceny by Employee and Felony Conspiracy. Anyone with information regarding this situation is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

