7 charged after over $150,000 worth of items stolen from Henderson Co. business

(Ordered from left to right) Top row: Marcelino Huerta, Julio Cesar Luna Hernandez, Primitivo...
(Ordered from left to right) Top row: Marcelino Huerta, Julio Cesar Luna Hernandez, Primitivo Mejia-Juarez, Jose Rosales, Bottom Row: Jose Ramirez, Hugo Castillo, Jose Huerta(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that seven people were recently charged after over $150,000 worth of items were stolen from a business earlier this year.

Deputies said they began investigating on April 3, 2023, after Cason Builders Supply reported that two former employees of Cason Builders Supply, Jose Huerta and Marcelino Huerta, were reportedly selling items from the business without them knowing.

According to deputies, the value of the stolen items was allegedly around $180,000.

Following the investigation, deputies announced that seven suspects were taken into custody and charged with the following.

  • Jose Ruben Huerta was charged with over 40 counts of Felony Larceny by Employee and Felony Conspiracy.
  • Marcelino Huerta was charged with 18 counts of Felony Larceny by Employee and Felony Conspiracy.
  • Jose Jiminez Rosales, the owner of A&L Landscaping, was charged with six Counts of Aid and Abet Larceny by Employee and Felony Conspiracy.
  • Hugo Hernandez Castillo, the owner of HH Concrete, was charged with five counts of Aid and Abet Larceny by Employee and Felony Conspiracy.
  • Jose Salinas Ramirez, the owner of Ramirez Landscaping, was charged with seven counts of Aid and Abet Larceny by Employee and Felony Conspiracy.
  • Primitivo Mejia-Juarez, the owner of Primo’s Wall Masonry, was charged with ten counts of Aid and Abet Larceny by Employee and Felony Conspiracy.
  • Julio Cesar Luna Hernandez, the owner of JHCC Construction, was charged with four counts of Aid and Abet Larceny by Employee and Felony Conspiracy.

Deputies stated they are still searching for another suspect, Antonio Moguel-Aguilar, owner of Anthony’s Landscaping, who is wanted for six counts of Aid and Abet Larceny by Employee and Felony Conspiracy. Anyone with information regarding this situation is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skate night is open to all ages and levels of experience.
Upstate skating rink to close its doors
Authorities arrested more than 50 people in a drug trafficking investigation in South Carolina.
Dozens plead guilty in ‘Prison Empire’ drug trafficking scheme
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg County
Marcus Antonio Hutchins (left) and Michelle Lorraine Holmes (right)
2 former DSS case managers facing charges after abandoning teen at gas station
Travius Corve Williams
Man arrested after 150 pounds of drugs found at house, deputies say

Latest News

Multiple arrests made in Anderson County shooting
Multiple arrests made in Anderson County shooting
Prisma Health no longer accepting United Healthcare insurance coverage
Prisma Health negotiating with UnitedHealthcare ahead of 2024 deadline
Contractor killed while working on I-26 project in Buncombe County
Contractor killed while working on I-26 project in Buncombe County
Threats to two different Upstate schools
Threats to two different Upstate schools