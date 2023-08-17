Amber Alert issued for missing Texas 2-year-old believed to be ‘critically endangered’

AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing
AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing(Beaumont Police Department)
By KPLC Digital Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Texas (KPLC/Gray News) - Authorities are searching for a missing two-year-old out of Beaumont, Texas, who is considered to be critically endangered, KPLC reports.

The Beaumont Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for Braylon Marquis Alexander Lee Harris who is believed to be in the custody of Georgianna Latasha Randall, 29.

AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing
AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing(Beaumont Police Department)
AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing
AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing(Beaumont Police Department)

Randall was seen on foot with Braylon near the 1900 block of College St. on Wednesday around 11:15 a.m.

Both Braylon and Randall were wearing white shirts when they were last seen.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing
AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing(Beaumont Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skate night is open to all ages and levels of experience.
Upstate skating rink to close its doors
Authorities arrested more than 50 people in a drug trafficking investigation in South Carolina.
Dozens plead guilty in ‘Prison Empire’ drug trafficking scheme
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg County
Marcus Antonio Hutchins (left) and Michelle Lorraine Holmes (right)
2 former DSS case managers facing charges after abandoning teen at gas station
(Source: MGN)
3 Anderson Co. schools to dismiss early due to power outage

Latest News

A sheriff's deputy looks on near the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in...
Photos, addresses said to be of Georgia grand jurors who indicted Trump posted on far-right websites
Several U.S. officials described the report on condition of anonymity because it has not yet...
Pentagon review calls for reforms to reverse spike in sexual misconduct at military academies
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards.
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards
Money (generic)
Upstate man wins big in Bingo-style lottery game