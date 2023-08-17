Bomb threat at Anderson County elementary school unfounded

(Live 5)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for Anderson District 5 said an elementary school was on lockdown Thursday morning due to a bomb threat.

Whitehall Elementary School was named in the threat, although the district said it mirrored a threat received in Abbeville County.

Law enforcement responded to the school, swept the campus for any possible threats and determined the threat was unfounded.

The lockdown was lifted and normal operations have resumed.

