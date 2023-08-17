Bystanders save child swept off pier by wave

Take a Look at This: A girl is saved from being swept out to sea; a car is swallowed by a sinkhole. (CNN, WHAM, @NDEVONCOUNCIL, GINA HELSEL)
By CNN Newsource staff and Jeremy Roth, CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILFRACOMBE, England (CNN) - A little girl is OK thanks to some brave bystanders after a rogue wave pulled her from a pier into rough waters.

The shocking moment turned a pair of bystanders into a pair of heroes, and it was caught on camera.

It started when a large wave swept a child off a pier and into the harbour Aug. 3 at a tourist destination on the North Devon coast in southwest England.

The child tried to swim against the intense current but started to get pulled toward the open water.

Thankfully, a bystander sprang into action, springing into the rough surf. As he got control of the child, another onlooker tossed them both a life preserver.

Officials later issued a warning about the area’s high tides.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skate night is open to all ages and levels of experience.
Upstate skating rink to close its doors
Authorities arrested more than 50 people in a drug trafficking investigation in South Carolina.
Dozens plead guilty in ‘Prison Empire’ drug trafficking scheme
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg County
Marcus Antonio Hutchins (left) and Michelle Lorraine Holmes (right)
2 former DSS case managers facing charges after abandoning teen at gas station
Travius Corve Williams
Man arrested after 150 pounds of drugs found at house, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears’ husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
Crews responding to apartment fire in Greenville Co.
LIVE: Crews responding to apartment fire in Greenville Co.
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
NYC bans use of TikTok on city-owned phones, joining federal government, majority of states
Harmoney Harper's father wants his daughter to be remembered for her joyful personality.
Father remembers 8-year-old daughter killed in school bus accident
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One at the White House, July 28, 2023, in...
Biden to pay respects to former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey, who died last week in Scranton