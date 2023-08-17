City of Greenville needs your input to create strategic 5-year park plan

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Local leaders are trying to keep Greenville ‘green.’ The city is partnering with experts from Clemson University to map out a vision for the next five years.

“Parks, greenspace, recreation, events, those are all the things that contribute to quality of life,” said Bob Barcelona, a Parks & Recreation management professor at Clemson University.

As developments begin to reach higher heights, the city is making plans for the open spaces they want to preserve.

“Looking at everything from our outdoor parks to our indoor facilities and then our programming as well,” said Tara Eaker, the Director of Greenville Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

“It’s more important for us to work hand in hand and decide, ‘ok, what is it that the community wants to see? What are our city council priorities?’ And then work on what that can be for the vision and plan for the future,” she said.

The city wants your feedback on all parks—big and small, including widely used parks like Legacy Park—to your smaller neighborhood parks like Railroad Mini Park.

“Every neighborhood has a local park, a pocket park or community centers also in those neighborhoods, and so really the focus of this plan is really to look at parks and recreation across the city,” said Barcelona.

Right now, they want you to take this survey to gauge what you like, don’t like and want more of.

“Just open space and leisure play or activity in our community centers. It can be more of programming activities that are centered more around our youth,” said Eaker.

They’ll use the data to map out priorities, improvement plans and create a budget—it’ll be ready in October.

