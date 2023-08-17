Community complaints help Asheville police catch reckless driving suspect
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they apprehended a reckless driver with help from the community.
Numerous people contacted police about a reckless driver near the 800 block of Merrimon Avenue. When officers responded on Aug. 11, they saw a suspect driving excessively fast.
When they tried to pull the car over, police said the driver fled using the median to pass other vehicles.
Officers said they located 25-year-old Collin Effler after a search. He had a firearm in his possession.
Effler was taken into custody and is charged with fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving, speeding, and a concealed carry weapon violation.
