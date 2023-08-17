Deputies: 1 charged with murder, 3 arrested in connection to deadly shooting

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person has been charged with murder and three others were arrested in connection to a man shot to death in July.

According to deputies, Jonlee Chad Ricks was shot along Dean Springs Road on July 22. A group of suspects found Ricks at a stop sign where he was assaulted and robbed. They returned a short time later and a fight began leading up to the fatal shooting.

The sheriff’s office said Roddriques Rashun Watson, 28, shot Ricks in the chest killing him. He has been charged with murder.

Within the group, Jenna Lee Ward, 27, is charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory before the fact to a felony. Charles Alexander Williams, 29, and Samuel Summers are both charged with attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

The sheriff’s office said this remains an active investigation and more charges are possible in the near future.

