Fishing 4 Heroes: Honoring and empowering Veterans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Josh Stamey enjoys a good day of fishing on Lake Hartwell.

But his real passion is honoring the men and women who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.

How does he do it? With a rod, reel, and much more.

Stamey founded his non-profit organization ‘Fishing 4 Heroes’ to give military Veterans the chance to experience the joy of a fishing day in the Upstate.

He’s funded entirely by donations, and consistently seeks out sponsors to supply Veterans with everything they need for a great day on the lake.

Everything is free of charge for each Veteran that books a trip.

“My favorite part about Fishing 4 Heroes is taking the guys out,” says Stamey,“The fact that a lot of them have never been fishing or haven’t been fishing since they were a kid. To take them take them out and teach them new techniques, new tricks and fishing. And the excitement they get about catching a fish.”

In addition to teaching fishing skills, Stamey says his organization will host their 1st annual Veteran fishing tournament this spring.

According to Stamey, Veterans will be paired with Anglers to compete for top prizes.

At the end of the tournament, Stamey says he’ll provide a meal for everyone.

“It’s, I feel like, the least I could do to give back for my freedoms, but also get to do what I love and spend time with like-minded individuals,” says Stamey.

For more information about Fishing 4 Heroes, visit the Fishing 4 Heroes website.

