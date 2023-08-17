Greenville football hopes to make more history

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The high school football season begins Friday and Greenville is hoping to make a run to the team’s first state championship game in school history after making it to the state semifinals the past two seasons.

Going into his fifth season leading the Red Raiders, Head Coach Greg Porter said helping the team make the deepest run in school history the past two seasons has been bittersweet.

“It’s a grateful feeling to be able to get that far, and then it’s an unfinished business feel as well. So I guess it’s just the yin and the yang,” Porter chuckled.

One of Porter’s returners is quarterback Bryson Drummond who was a starter on last year’s team and has a similar mindset on the recent success.

“It’s good, being that it was my first year on varsity last year,” Drummond said. “Making it to upper state is good, but I just want to make that extra step. State finals, you feel me?”

But not too many people were feeling the way Greenville started off last year with three straight losses before going on an incredible run of 10 wins in a row. Coach Porter purposely crafted last season’s schedule with tough opponents in a higher class to test them at the start.

“When you start out 0-3, people start doubting you and thinking that you made a mistake,” Porter said. “But when they saw the results of the chance that I took, the investment that I made with the team, it worked out for us.”

Porter said in order to avoid that slow start this season, his coaching staff has been figuring out who to put in what positions so they can avoid last year’s experimentation with players and positions during those early games.

“With our experience last year, we were humbled,” Porter said. “So let’s go ahead and humble ourselves now and just go through the process.”

Senior running back Jayvion Sherman said that humbling experience last season changed their mentality to start this year.

“The first three games, we came in like we’re ready, we’re the team that everyone wants to see and we didn’t really have a chip on our shoulder,” Sherman said. “Now I feel like we definitely have a chip on our shoulder.”

Along with the team’s slow start, Sherman certainly has a personal chip on his shoulder from last season too. He tore his right ACL during the sixth game of the season at Westside, which forced him to miss the rest of the season including his team’s four playoff games. He also tore his left ACL in 8th grade. Sherman explained what he’s learned from tearing both ACLs that he will take into his senior season.

“Every day isn’t promised,” Sherman said. “Play every game, every practice with your boys like it’s your last practice, game. Just play like you want it with these guys.”

To start this season, Coach Porter scheduled the same three opponents that humbled them last season. Once again, he’s having his AAAA Greenville team play up a class against AAAAA powerhouses to start off.

“No complaints, I chose this schedule,” Porter said. “I wanted this schedule because I’m projecting that we’re going to be a better team after we go through the gauntlet.”

The first team in that gauntlet is Dorman, which beat the Red Raiders by 25 points in last season’s opener.

