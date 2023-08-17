Investigation underway after report of “concerning” comments from Dorman High employee

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement is investigating a report that a staff member at Dorman High School made “concerning, safety-related” comments, according to a statement from the school.

The school says that the staff member has been barred from all Spartanburg District Six properties.

Increased security has been put in place while the investigation continues, according to Dorman High.

