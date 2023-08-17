Investigation underway after report of “concerning” comments from Dorman High employee

Dorman High School
Dorman High School((Source: Spartanburg District 6))
By Thomas Gore
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement is investigating a report that a staff member at Dorman High School made “concerning, safety-related” comments, according to a statement from the school.

The school says that the staff member has been barred from all Spartanburg District Six properties.

Increased security has been put in place while the investigation continues, according to Dorman High.

We are working to learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skate night is open to all ages and levels of experience.
Upstate skating rink to close its doors
Authorities arrested more than 50 people in a drug trafficking investigation in South Carolina.
Dozens plead guilty in ‘Prison Empire’ drug trafficking scheme
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg County
Marcus Antonio Hutchins (left) and Michelle Lorraine Holmes (right)
2 former DSS case managers facing charges after abandoning teen at gas station
Travius Corve Williams
Man arrested after 150 pounds of drugs found at house, deputies say

Latest News

Contractor killed while working on I-26 project in Buncombe County
Contractor killed while working on I-26 project in Buncombe County
Threats to two different Upstate schools
Threats to two different Upstate schools
Staff member causes safety concern at Dorman High School
Staff member causes safety concern at Dorman High School
Crews respond to large apartment fire in Greenville County
Crews respond to large apartment fire in Greenville County
Community complaints help Asheville police catch reckless driving suspect