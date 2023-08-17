NASCAR driver charged with DWI in Huntersville, records show

Jason Alan White
Jason Alan White(MCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver was arrested earlier this month, jail records show.

Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while impaired, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website revealed.

A police report showed the arrest happened on Kenton Drive, just off of Sam Furr Road during the early evening.

White has made 157 career starts in NASCAR’s third-highest level, logging more than 20,000 laps and posting an average finish of 19th. He has not recorded a win in the series, but has finished in the top five nine times.

He has started just one race in 2023, driving the No. 1 truck at Daytona for TRICON Garage. He finished 15th.

White has also made 55 Xfinity Series and two Cup Series starts during his driving career.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

