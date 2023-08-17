Pickens City Administrator resigns, officials confirm

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City of Pickens Officials announced that Pickens City Administrator Charlene Carter resigned on August 16, 2023.

Pickens City Council was scheduled to have a specially called meeting Wednesday night regarding “personnel matters.” However, the meeting was canceled hours before it was expected to start. It is unclear if the meeting was regarding Carter’s position with the city.

City officials said Carter’s resignation was a personnel matter and didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

