Prisma negotiating with United insurance before 2024 deadline

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health said the company is negotiating with the healthcare insurance provider United.

According to information on their website, Prisma and United hope to reach an agreement by Jan. 1. However, if they don’t, United will no longer include Prisma doctors as in-network.

Prisma’s statement about the negotiations says in part:

“Unfortunately, the costs of providing health care – like many other services – have been increasing rapidly given rising labor and medical supply costs, a considerable shortage of clinical and other essential health care workers, and supply chain disruptions. We believe United and other health insurers should pay their fair share of the costs associated with providing health care.”

Unless a new agreement is reached, starting in 2024 Prisma Health hospitals and physicians will be out of network for the following plans:

UnitedHealthcare (all commercial)

UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage

Veteran Affairs Community Care Network (VACCN)

Logistic Health Inc.

Optum Behavioral Health

Spectera Eyecare Network

