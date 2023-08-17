SC State Fair now accepting submissions for 2023 Competitive Exhibits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina State Fair is now accepting entries for its annual competitive exhibits to be on display Oct. 11-22, 2023 during the S.C. State Fair.

Organizers said this year, more than $300,000 in premiums are will be offered for award-winning exhibits in agriculture, art, home and crafts, flowers, livestock and more.

Artisans, crafters, bakers, gardeners and enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to participate to showcase their passion and get recognition for their talents.

“This is a remarkable opportunity for individuals to have their talents and creations showcased at one of the most highly anticipated events of the year,” says General Manager Nancy Smith. “The South Carolina State Fair has always been a hub for creativity and community, and we look forward to seeing the outstanding works of our state’s talented exhibitors. These exhibits are an important part of our fair and one of our most beloved traditions.”

To enter the 2023 competition, click here.

The deadline to enter is Friday, Sept. 1.

MORE NEWS: Greenville football hopes to make more history

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.