All lanes back open after crash shuts down I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said part of an interstate in Spartanburg County is back open after a crash shut it down Thursday morning.
According to SCDOT, the crash took place on I-85 north at exit 83.
As of 7:47 a.m., the crash has been cleared.
