All lanes back open after crash shuts down I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said a crash has caused I-85 to shut down in Spartanburg County.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said part of an interstate in Spartanburg County is back open after a crash shut it down Thursday morning.

According to SCDOT, the crash took place on I-85 north at exit 83.

As of 7:47 a.m., the crash has been cleared.

MORE NEWS: Woodruff HS football prepares for season without longtime legend

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The skate night is open to all ages and levels of experience.
Upstate skating rink to close its doors
Authorities arrested more than 50 people in a drug trafficking investigation in South Carolina.
Dozens plead guilty in ‘Prison Empire’ drug trafficking scheme
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg County
Marcus Antonio Hutchins (left) and Michelle Lorraine Holmes (right)
2 former DSS case managers facing charges after abandoning teen at gas station
(Source: MGN)
3 Anderson Co. schools to dismiss early due to power outage

Latest News

(left to right) Samuel Sommers, Jenna Ward, Charles Alexander Williams and Roddriques Watson.
Deputies: 1 charged with murder, 3 arrested in connection to deadly shooting
Motorcycle Crash generic
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in Anderson Co. after crashing into tree in road
On the Town: 8/17
On the Town: 8/17
Upstate piano instructor helps students become better musicians
Upstate piano instructor helps students become better musicians
Ceremony to honor South Carolina sailors killed during Pearl Harbor attack
Ceremony to honor South Carolina sailors killed during Pearl Harbor attack