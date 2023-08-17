All lanes back open after crash shuts down I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said part of an interstate in Spartanburg County is back open after a crash shut it down Thursday morning.

According to SCDOT, the crash took place on I-85 north at exit 83.

As of 7:47 a.m., the crash has been cleared.

