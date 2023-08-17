SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in Anderson Co. after crashing into tree in road

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist has died after hitting a tree that was in the road late Wednesday night.

According to troopers, at 11:39 p.m., a motorcyclist was heading east on U.S. 178 in Pendleton when they ran into the tree. The driver of the motorcycle passed away on scene.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: All lanes back open after crash shuts down I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

