Sheriff: Arrests possible following bomb threat at Abbeville High

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Abbeville County Sheriff Ray Watson said Abbeville High School is no longer on lockdown following a bomb threat Thursday morning.

According to sheriff, the reported threat came in at 9:44 a.m.

There were rumors of student with a gun but the sheriff’s office confirmed that this is not true.

Abbeville County School District officials said the school has been cleared and all students are safe. Classes will resume to normal schedule.

Sheriff Watson said he is waiting on more information on possible arrests.

