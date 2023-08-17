Sunny, beautiful weather rolls on

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Our break from the high heat and humidity continues for now, with plenty of sunshine.

Another beautiful afternoon is ahead of us as high pressure continues to build in from the west. A stalled frontal boundary remains draped over some of our eastern communities from Union to Greenwood, allowing for a notably higher level of humidity there. Locations farther west are much less humid, and we expect that drier air to inch farther east with the frontal boundary as the day continues. Highs will reach pleasantly warm levels in the low 80s across the mountains and upper 80s upstate. Get outside and enjoy it if you can!

It will be a great evening for firing up the grill or sitting out on the deck, with temperatures settling back into the 70s around sunset. Mostly clear skies will continue overnight, with another round of comfortably cool lows on the way. Temps will range from the low to mid 60s by daybreak.

Pleasant weather continues on Friday and Saturday, setting the stage for a great start to the weekend, and some great conditions for our first high school football games of the season! Mostly sunny skies will continue with highs remaining mid to upper 80s both days. Humidity will be kept in check for the time being, but that will be changing as we set our sights on next week.

High pressure will remain in place over the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast through the middle of next week, so mostly sunny skies will continue to be the norm. A classic ‘Dog Days of Summer’ feeling will settle in though, as heat and humidity pick back up. Highs will return to the mid 80s to low 90s starting on Sunday, and will continue on to the low and mid 90s by Tuesday. Humidity levels are not currently expected to rise back into oppressive territory, but the increase will be noticeable and could push heat indices back toward 100 degrees for some.

