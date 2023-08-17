Upstate man sentenced after law enforcement seized over 200 fentanyl pills, near Greenwood school

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina announced that a Greenwood man recently pleaded guilty to charges from a 2022 drug bust.

Officials said 36-year-old Jeremy John Smith pleaded guilty to pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base, methamphetamine, and cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Evidence presented in court showed that agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), officers from the Greenwood Police Department and deputies from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office searched Smith’s house on August 11, 2022. During the search law enforcement found fentanyl, cocaine base, methamphetamine, cocaine, a shotgun, two pistols and a large amount of cash.

According to officials, Smith was not allowed to have firearms or ammunition due to prior convictions for assault and battery first-degree, burglary second-degree, and common law robbery.

The judge accepted Smith’s guilty plea, which contained an understanding that Smith be sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for the drug and gun charges. However, he will be officially sentenced in a separate hearing.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.