Upstate man wins big in Bingo-style lottery game

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said a man from the Upstate won $75,000 on a $3 Bingo style scratch-off ticket.

The scratch-off was sold at the Echo Valley store at 4045 Geer Hwy. in Cleveland, a community near Travelers Rest.

“It was exhilarating,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The man said the whole time he was scratching off the ticket, he was thinking that this was going to be it. And his hunch was right.

He plans to use his winnings to buy a new truck.

