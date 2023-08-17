Worker killed in accident during I-26 widening project

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a contractor working on the I-26 widening project was killed Thursday morning.

The employee was working outside of traffic on the project in Buncombe County when he was killed in an accident.

“The thoughts and prayers of NCDOT employees and leadership extend to the employee’s family and our partners at Fluor-United,” said David Uchiyama, a spokesperson for NCDOT. “This is a tragic reminder of how our employees and contractors risk their lives every day serving the public.”

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident. The contractor, Fluor-United, is temporarily suspending construction on the project.

